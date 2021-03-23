Chic-fil-A sauces are headed to H-E-B and Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Very soon, you'll be able to buy Chic-fil-A condiments in the store. Similar to how Whataburger condiments are now in aisles everywhere, Chic-fil-A is following suit.

Business Insider is reporting that 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauce will be available in March. You'll be able to purchase the sauces in only 10 states starting out.

Texas, is one of the selected states. You'll also be able to purchase the sauces in Walmart. Some of the other flavors such as Barbecue, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch will be up for grabs to purchase at certain Chick-fil-A locations.