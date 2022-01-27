Small explosion and chemical release contained at Oxychem Chemical Plant

GREGORY, Texas — UPDATE:

Around 1:30 p.m., there was a fire at the Oxychem Chemical Plant that caused a plume that was visible from outside the plant.

According to Sara Williams, the San Patricio County Emergency Management Coordinator, the fire led to a small explosion, and Oxychem was able to contain the fire on-site with their on-site response team.

Oxychem had their staff and staff of the plant next door, Chemours Ingleside Plant, shelter in place, as is standard protocol since the plants are so close to eachother.

Oxychem is now doing air monitoring to ensure there was not residual chemicals that could harm anybody.

No injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, a fire and chemical release is being contained at the OXY chemical plant in Ingleside.

Rivera says it was part of one of their processing units and they believe the chemical release was chlorine.

Oxy and Chemours personnel are sheltering in place.

No vapor or product is believed to have left their site.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

