Changes coming to two Corpus Christi parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting, the Parks and Recreation Department will introduce a plan for two of the city's largest parks.

The plan will outline the goals and the scope of the work parks and rec wants to get done at Cole Park and Labonte Park.

City leaders said this decision comes as we go back to the outdoors, and we also see the opportunity to improve the parks. Right now, Cole park's skating area is undergoing some maintenance, but the pier remains open during the day and at night for people who have a fishing license.

Labonte Park is one of the only parks where you can camp and fish. Dante Gonzalez, the former interim Director of Parks & Recreation said he's excited to present new ideas to city council today for both parks and told me what we can expect for Cole Park.

"It’s also going to expand on the skate park. If there's a need for an extension there and there's also going to be some nice trails to be able to walk around the entire park that will connect all the way to Oleanders Point," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said Bill Whitt City park will also get a new plan, that includes a total revamp of the area and have consulted with experts on the plan.

"That's part of bringing it to an architect to let us know. How much is the schedule for that. They’ll be able to give us an approximation for that park,” he said.

The city council meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.