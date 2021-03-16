CDC issues guidance on celebrating St. Patrick's Day safely

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are planning on celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year, the Centers for Disease Control is issuing new guidance on how to do it safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the agency's website, it lists several ways you can still celebrate, even though many larger events have been canceled due to the risk of spreading the virus.

Instead, the CDC recommends holding smaller celebrations. They recommend gatherings in your home, with only the people in your household, virtually, or outside maintaining six feet social distancing.

The agency is also recommending postponing travel plans to prevent spreading COVID-19 outside of your community.

More information about the CDC's travel recommendations can be found here.

