CCPD arrests murder suspect Nicholas Alaniz

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said 43-year-old Nicholas Alaniz, a murder suspect, has been arrested. Police said members of its Gang Unit, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force arrested Alaniz Thursday, Feb. 17 at a hone on David St.

Police said the homicide happened on Jan. 14 at a home on Lee St. Police said a 28-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was the victim in that crime.

CCPD said when they tried to arrest Alaniz Thursday, he resisted officers and tried to take take a gun from one of them. When Alaniz was taken into custody, officers said they also found drugs and a gun on him. He's been booked on multiple charges, include Warrant of Arrest-Murder. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Police ask anyone with information about this murder to call 888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online by clicking here.