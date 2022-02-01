CCISD opening up registration for next school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD announced its opening up student registration early so parents can plan ahead. This comes as the district is rolling out new programs for the upcoming school year. That includes, Mary Carroll High Schools Maritime studies, which teaches students basic safety skills needed to work in the industry and another program teaching them the science of dentistry.

As part of a collaboration with Texas A&M University, there will be changes to CCISD's Early Childhood Development Center. In the 2022-2023 school year, the center will become a Pre-K for kids age 4. The district said it will be reaching out to families with kids who attend the Early Childhood Development Center to help them with enrollment.

For returning students, there will be an access code in early July to assist them with updating their information. The link to CCISD's online registration, can be found by clicking here.

