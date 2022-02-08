CCIA plans to bring new passengers and new airlines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During the time the Corpus Christi International Airport has been open, officials said not much has changed. Right now, there are three airlines you can choose from which includes, United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest. However, soon that could change.

“After Houston I go to Chicago. After Chicago, then I go to Pennsylvania,” said passenger Andre Allen.

Allen said he is visiting his mom and every time he flies there's no other option other than to fly from Corpus Christi.

“Its closer to Victoria. So, its easier to travel from here. The commute is easier," he said.

This is why the Air Service Incentive Plan is being brought to the Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday.

“People that are flying in the number of seats. Out of this market we’re at about 80% load factor which is really good," said Kevin Smith, Director of Aviation for CCIA.

Smith said 65% of people from Corpus Christi flying to big cities are driving to other airports to get to their destination. This is where the first part of the plan comes in.

“We’re asking local businesses to pledge to fly out from Corpus Christi International airport before flying out of San Antonio, Austin or Houston. If its within a certain dollar amount," he said.

As more people fly out from Corpus Christi, Smith said its likely to draw the attention of new airlines and that means an increased number of non stop destinations.

“The 4 markets we’re targeting right now are Las Vegas and Denver and Orlando and New Orleans,” said Smith.

It doesn't stop there. Smith and CCIA are thinking bigger.

“If we can get Mexico service. We would consider that a huge win for our community.”

CCIA said they need the community's support in the form of online feedback, to weigh in, click here.