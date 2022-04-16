Campers return to Labonte Park this Easter weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Easter weekend is finally here and that comes with an annual tradition.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, not many campers went to Labonte Park, a popular camping site, last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year, that's certainly not the case.

KRIS 6 News caught up with a few families who are keeping their tradition going.

"A lot of fun barbecuing, camping, fishing, traveling here every year with family and friends," said Zachary Diaz.

Camper Jesse Sanchez said this is his second year visiting Labonte Park, but his family has been coming for several years.

"Since childhood, I mean my brother's been doing this for at least 20-30 years, maybe longer," said Sanchez.

If you're still looking to get a spot at Labonte Park, you'll have to try again next year. According to the city's website, all campsites have been sold.