Busch is offering $20,000 for your dog to drink beer

Busch Beer is looking for a new right hand man.. but this taste tester will be a four-legged furry friend.

The beer brand is launching a contest offering $20,000 for your dog to drink beer. Well, not exactly real beer but the brand's special dog brew. Busch first launched its Dog Brew, an alcohol-free bone broth, last summer. The "brew" is safe for dogs.

The pooch will also have to perform tasks relating to taste-testing and quality control. The role will also be compensated. The contest winner will receive a $20,000 check (as a salary), an $800 pre-paid card to be used as pet insurance (as healthcare) and 10 four-packs of Busch Dog Brew (as company stock options), according to the announcement.

It's going to be a ruff job!.. Get it?

Owners of qualified dogs can apply by posting a picture of their pooch and a description of their qualifications on social media with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest. Submissions end on April 28.