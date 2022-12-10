Brooks County ISD officials update the community on the recent bomb threats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Angry parents, frustrated students, and teachers attended a meeting at Falfurrias High School Thursday night to update everyone on the evacuations to bomb threats.

Our team was there to hear what concerns the community has and what’s being done about it.

“All extracurricular activities for high school are canceled. Effective immediately,” said Brooks County ISD Superintendent, Maria Rodriguez.

“If I'm the only one this upset right now. I don’t know what else to say,” one parent said.

Safety and security were the main topics of conversation for Brooks County ISD Superintendent Maria Rodriguez.

“We have had to have five evacuations in regard to some bomb threats,” Rodriguez said.

A total of nine bomb threats have been made launching an investigation to resolve this major disruption.

Chief of Police, John Garcia said right now, they’re looking at persons of interest.

“Information has started coming in slowly but surely and it’s helping us move in the right direction,” said Garcia.

Brooks County Judge, Eric Ramos was in attendance.

He told us the bomb threats came from inside the high school.

“We just felt like there needs to be more procedures in place to secure the safety of the students,” said Ramos.

As the investigation continues, school administrators have decided to pause all extracurricular activities for high school students only.

That’s created a bigger concern for students and their parents.

“I'm still getting punished for what others are doing. Some of them don’t have anything to lose and they could be the ones that are doing it,” said high school student, Michael Longoria. “So, I'm losing possible offers, possible college interest. For something I’m not doing,” he said.

Officials plan to have another meeting at a later time to review new safety procedures and once the investigation comes to an end all extracurricular activities will resume.