Republican governors visit Eagle Pass, Texas to discuss border security

EAGLE PASS, TX — In light of the situation at the Texas-Mexico border, Eagle Pass has become its epicenter.

On Sunday Governor Greg Abbott invited governors from different states to get a first hand look.

"Half of the governors who have joined the cause to support Texas are joining us at this event today,” Gov. Abbott said.

Governors from Arkansas, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, and Utah were in attendance along with others. All said the federal government and President Joe Biden have failed to secure the southern border.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas said that it shouldn’t only fall on Congress to protect our border but President Biden should do something.

"Somehow he has no ability to fix it and gongress has to step up, when every single person knows he can make changes today to help secure our border and protect our county,” she said.

Governor Brad Little of Idaho agreed.

"We are sending a message, we can do something, but we desperately need the federal governments help,” he said.

All 14 Republican governors hope to send a message of unity to the federal government.

“We are banning together to fight to ensure that we will be able to maintain our constitutional guarantee that states will be able to defend against any type of eminent danger.” Gov. Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott said they have taken steps to make sure criminals and drugs are no longer making their way across the border and north into other states.

A press conference was also held with faith leaders and the Eagle Pass Border Coalition, America Garcia believes the situation in her hometown is being blown out of proportion.

"One of the things that's really upsetting for us, is that people are using our city as a stage and they are coming and saying hateful political things, they don't come and talk to us."

All of the governors that visited on Sunday said they will continue to help and provide resources to Texas and they all hope the federal government will help secure the border.