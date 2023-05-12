An unknown situation at the border after Title 42's expiration

MCALLEN, Texas — Title 42 expired Thursday night and the waiting begins to see how many migrants will attempt to cross the Rio Grande River and what the situation may look like for the weekend.

Most of the migrants are coming from Venezuela, a country with a strong regime. Many told KRIS News that all they want is a better life.

We visited the Respite Center where several migrants await the next step in their journey.

An unknown situation with the end of Title 42 for many along the US Mexico Border.

"What's happening this weekend has never happened before, and so how many people are coming, we have no clue but we are expecting a lot," sister Norma Pimentel, with Catholic Charities said.

Sister Pimentel said the Respite Center in downtown McAllen is already full of migrants for help, they are in talks with other parishes across the diocese of Brownsville.

There’s also a center in Anzalduas Park in Mission, Texas assisting.

"For the most part, everybody in Texas is trying to deal with the high numbers they are getting," Pimentel said.

Morning Anchor at KRIS 6 News Javier Guerra also visited the McAllen bus station and met with migrants trying to go up north -- many of them already have their hearings scheduled.

Jose Alberto Leal Rojas said he is a Venezuelan escaping Nicolas Maduro's regime, as you can see, he is injured.

Leal Rojas told us he was one of the victims hurt in this past Sunday's incident in Brownsville where eight migrants died after a vehicle ran into many people waiting at a bus stop.

"It's a miracle that God gave me the opportunity to be here," Leal Rojas said. "I never thought this incident would happen, we never, never wished any harm against the man."

Leal Rojas had surgery but is on the mend, he told us that he wanted to start work right away to provide for his daughter, wife, and soon-to-be son but he said this may be a setback.

Leal Rojas added that if he didn't have to leave his country he would've stayed.

"We don't want to leave our country, the only reason we left Venezuela is because we had to, like I said, sometimes we don't have any money to eat," he said.

Leal Rojas like many other migrants said they are relying on faith to get them through the rest of this journey—praying for a better life in the days that come.

He has a hearing scheduled with immigration in December in San Antonio, but he and his family are hoping to get to New York where he hopes to provide for his family.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has announced 13 million dollars for catholic charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Sister Norma told us she is aware of the funds and said this will help them sustain their operation and it will also help feed thousands of families at the center.

They're hoping to have the funds very soon.