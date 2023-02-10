Carroll HS students strut the halls for Black History Month fashion show

Students at Carroll High School strutted down the hallways in style Friday afternoon as they celebrated Black History Month.

The African American Cultural Society at the school put on a fashion show.

"They're about to venture off and they need to have some role models, some direction on how to go forth," AACS sponsor Theo Cain said. "They need to have a sense of identity, a sense of self and they need to know their history,"

Cain started the African inspired fashion show eight years ago. She saw a need for black history cultural events.

Cain isn't the only one who felt it was important to host events like the fashion show, as students eagerly volunteered to get involved.

"I feel like we should show off our culture and who we are as people, black people in America, our origin and the diaspora of Africa and the cultural aware," Senior President of AACS Amaya Leavell said.

Leavell added that she loves the club.

She felt there was a disconnect amongst the black student body before the club re-established this school year. With the club, students are more interactive and are enjoying each other's precense.

The clothes that were on display came from Cain's personal collection, a few small shops and her good friend Evelyn Cooper's business Lott's of Art. The AACS welcomes any student who is interested in learning more about African American culture.