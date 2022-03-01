Black Student Union at TAMU-CC provides support for Black students and university community

The Black Student Union at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi works toward improving their community's quality of life on campus. The club was established on September 7, 2019, providing support for Black students and the university community.

Daunte Gaiter is a junior from Dallas. He said being in the club is a breath of fresh air.

"When establishing BSU, it's giving us a space to feel comfortable. It's giving us a space to be ourselves without any labels, and really feel like we have a sense of belonging," said Gaiter.

"I just want BSU to be able to create a sense of unity," said Vice President of BSU Catana Faison.

Faison is a senior and originally from San Antonio. She said she experienced culture shock when coming to TAMU-CC.

"I am maybe one of two black people in a room full of 90 people and in San Antonio it wasn't like that," said Faison.

As of fall 2021, there are about 10,000+ students at TAMU-CC. Of those, about 500 are black. The BSU has 13 active members, providing them a home away from home.

"We really just saw the need for Black students to have a safe space here in Corpus Christi," said Gaiter.

"Honestly I am extremely honored that I am in the position and I have the platform to try and get people to join our community and just kind of build a safe spot for them to be in," said Faison.

Members of the BSU said Black History Month is about progression and never forgetting Black history.

"And just remembering those who paved the way for us, but also knowing that it doesn't stop at February. Its 24/7, 365 day time thing," said Gaiter.

The club is open to anyone at the University to join.

The Black Student Union is also holding a Met Gala March 30 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. The event is a prom for those who weren't able to go due to the pandemic. To RSVP for the Black student Met Gala event, click here.

