BLACK HISTORY MONTH: SST-Bayshore students inspired by trailblazing Black leaders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at the School of Science and Technology-Bayshore are being introduced to a powerful new initiative that is reshaping how they connect with Black history and their own futures.

The initiative, "Dear Future Me," was spearheaded by Belkis Clarke-Mitcham. It took her more than one year to put it together. Mitcham told Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, the purpose is more than a tribute to Black excellence—it's an interactive journey that bridges the past, present, and future.

SST-Bayshore students inspired by trailblazing Black leaders

For the month of February, the school's hallways have been transformed into a visual timeline, showcasing 50 extraordinary young Black achievers who made history before turning 20 years old. Many of the figures range from inventors and entrepreneurs to activists and artists, spanning from the 1700s to today.

Some of the featured trailblazers include Maya Angelou, who began writing poetry at the age of 16 years old. Other names include Jahklil Jackson, Dorothy Jean Tillman, Jaylen Bledsoe, Dororthy Dandridge, Mary Maker, Ruby Bridges, Claudette Colvin and more. A few South Texas visionaries were also featured like the Shoats sisters, who created and founded Curly Girl Care, a high-quality, all-natural body and hair care product line.

“I believe that from the beginning, if we could create a newer pathway of possibilities, to remind them of the possibilities, if we start putting in the references of their brain the things that says ‘I can,’ and remembering their dreams, that when they need it the most, it will come forward," Mitcham said.

Mitcham said what sets this project apart is its deeply personal approach. Rather than just reading about history, SST-Bayshore’s 700 students are encouraged to see themselves in these stories. Each student wrote a "Dear Future Me" letter, detailing their own dreams and ambitions, which has been displayed alongside the walls of historical figures.

Mitcham emphasized her desire for students to imagine their letter about pursuing medicine next to the story of a 14-year-old medical pioneer.

“These kids need the reminders," Mitcham said. "They need it embedded in them from now of what’s possible. I didn’t just want to throw something up on the wall and leave it there. I needed something that can really be transformational for these kids.”

She also read a self-written book to students about the essence of bravery and courage. Just like the historical figures in their hallways, Mitcham wants students at SST-Bayshore to understand those characteristics were at the foundation of success for these Black leaders. In the book, the message goes far beyond making history, it's about believe in one's self and striving to encourage others along the way.

Mitcham said she's in discussions of extending "Dear Future Me" beyond the walls of SST-Bayshore. She wants other students at local schools to interact with the same excitement while learning of their own limitless potential in the process.

