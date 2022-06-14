Beware of the heat for your four-legged friends

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society said it wants pet owners to be aware that walking on the pavement during the day for animals is just as painful as it would be for any barefoot person.

Lil-Behr, a chihuahua mix, visits the beach with his owner Claudia Saucedo. One dog owner, Claudia Saucedo.

“We take him everywhere,” Saucedo said.

Saucedo said she knows when its too hot outside for her canine.

“I give them fresh water. I throw ice cubes in their water. I freeze fruit for them,” she said.

This is to keep Lil-Behr from overheating.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, heat stroke happens when your pets body temperature rises above 100 to 102.2 degrees.

Alisa Mills at the Gulf Coast Humane Society explains what that looks like.

“Instead of their saliva being nice and clear like it is. It’ll start getting pasty and tacky. Excessive panting and they can't seem to slow down they’re panting,” said Mills.

To avoid this from happening Mills said people should keep their pets hydrated, give them some shade, and go inside.

“If they drink two bowls. I always put a third one out,” Mills said.

The City of Corpus Christi has an ordinance requiring pet owners provide necessary shelter and protection from the weather.

“We treat our animals like they’re little three- and four-year old’s because that’s what they are,” said Saucedo.

Animal Care Officers will take a three-step approach to ensuring the safety of animals. Officers will:



Talk to pet owners to ask them to bring pets inside.

Seize animals if they are unable to contact the pet owner or if the pet owners do not comply. AND

Issue criminal citations to pet owners if they do not comply.



If you are worried your pet is showing signs of heat exhaustion Mills advice is to visit the veterinarian immediately. Experts said itss better to act quickly than too late.

Click here to find out how you can report an animal overexposed to the sun.