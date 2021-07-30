Robstown ISD holding back to school rally supply giveaway

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Independent School district is having a back-to-school rally supply giveaway today.

The first 500 Robstown ISD students to attend will get free school supplies, which include pens, pencils, notebooks, and more. the district said your kids will need to be successful on the first day of school.

Director of Public Relations for Robstown ISD Kelsey Cook said they understand last year was challenging for everyone and the district is excited to lend a helping hand to students who need supplies this year.

“It means everything to us, and you can see it. when they come and they get their backpack. kids just smile because they know they are ready to come back to school. and at Robstown ISD our mission is to empower individuals today to prepare for tomorrow," said Cook.

This is a drive-thru event that will be at the Robstown Early College high school football stadium west parking lot at 5:30 p.m. today.

