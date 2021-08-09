Parents concerned for kids' safety in school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School districts across Texas are welcoming students back even as the Delta Variant drives a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday, all of Corpus Christi ISD’s 36,000-plus students return to class in person.

The district released its first day plans Monday, and there weren’t no surprises based on earlier indications from CCISD. They’re doing what they’re doing because they're simply following the state's lead.

However, a parent from a smaller district which has already started its school year can't understand why kids are being forced into the classroom with masking optional.

“I worry for my daughter every day, I worry for all kids,” said Nina Reyes.

Reyes' daughter Rihanna is an 8th grader at Tuloso-Midway Middle School. TMISD went back to school on July 14th, just as COVID-19 cases started surging.

“Within a week, we saw 70 cases, this morning I read it's 185,” said Reyes. “How high do they want it to go?”

Tuloso-Midway I-S-D’s website reported 185 covid-19 cases between August 2-8, 64 at the middle school. Reyes can't understand why other districts aren't seeing the numbers out of Tuloso-Midway and going back to remote learning.

“What's going to happen to those kids?” Reyes asked. “Why are they open? Why can't we just close them like we did before?”

The bottom line is money. A statement from CCISD Superintendent Dr… Roland Hernandez read, in part: "At this time, the state is not providing funding for this option, and our large district would not be able to sustain large-scale virtual instruction."

Other districts are in the same boat, leaving parents like Reyes feeling helpless.

“If it were up to me, I wouldn't send her,” said Reyes.

CCISD, like TMISD, and other local districts encourage parents to vaccinate their kids if they are eligible .

Reyes' daughter is old enough, but isn't vaccinated. Reyes says she and her family wear masks and believe they should be mandatory in schools.

However, back in May, Gov. Greg Abbott banned school districts from doing so.

The governor's mask mandate ban is being challenged in the courts. Also, Dallas ISD instituted a mask mandate while Houston ISD is considering one.

CCISD has no plans to implement a mask mandate, but encourages parents to send their kids to school with masks.