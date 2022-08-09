Don't have a student in CCISD? Here are some more back-to-school dates

A few school districts have already started their school years, including Tuloso-Midway and London ISDs.

Aransas County ISD – also known as Rockport-Fulton – begins Wednesday, as well as Flour Bluff.

Calallen and Gregory-Portland ISDs begin Thursday.

Robstown and Alice ISDs begin classes next Monday, Aug. 15, and Port Aransas ISD will open its doors to students Aug. 16.

Beeville ISD kicks off its year Aug. 17; and students at West Oso ISD, Kingsville ISD, and Bishop Consolidated ISD head back Aug. 22.