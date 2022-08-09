CCISD police gear up for new year with active-shooter training

School security is on the minds of all parents this school year.

Corpus Christi ISD police recently spent four days preparing for various emergency situations that could unfold at any of CCISD campuses.

The training is intended to prevent a tragedy like the one that took place in Uvalde in May, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

“We don't want that to happen here, and the training has always been serious here,” said CCISD police department instructor Sgt. Jesse Andrade. “It's a mindset.”

The mindset -- to protect the lives of students and staff should an active shooter make their way onto any Corpus Christi ISD campus.

"We got to get these guys mentally ready, not just physically,” he said. “We don't want to make mistakes because the public entrusts us to take care of their kids.”

CCISD assigns two officers to each high school, one officer to each middle school, and eight officers are in charge of patrolling the district's 35 elementary schools.

Andrade said the CCISD Police Department has spent 40 hours training, it is hands-on, and I was given the opportunity to suit up.

During last week's training, there were several types of simulations -- including how to defend against an aggressive adult and how to de-escalate a situation involving someone with a weapon.

"You never know when it's going to happen close to home like in Uvalde,” said CCISD Police Department instructor Sgt. Lance Howard. “You don't ever know when it's ever gonna happen here at CCISD, so we prepare for it every single day."

Howard, who helped lead last week's training, said it's also important to make sure the staff knows exactly what to do in an escalating situation, and to teach students how to be aware.

“We'll go in as far as a police department, we'll talk to students,” he said. “We are prepared to talk to them. Like the old saying – ‘if you see something, say it.’ "

Along those lines, the district is launching a new speak up for safety tipline.

The Speak Up for Safety anonymous line will replace its website's "Report Bully" button.

It lets a person submit bullying reports and report threats of violence, peers in crisis, and other safety concerns.

Tips can be submitted via phone calls, text messages, on the district's website, or through email.