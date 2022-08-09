CCISD is building three new elementary schools; closing three others

Tuesday will be an emotional day for staff and students at three CCISD campuses which will close at the end of the year. All are near King High School.

The district plans to consolidate Woodlawn, Meadowbrook and Montclair elementaries, which have a combined enrollment of 1,000 students, next year.

Montclair Elementary is on Kentner, near Alameda and Airline.

Built as an "open wing" campus, its classroom doors are exposed to the outside, now making it a security risk.

Meadowbrook Elementary, which is next to King High School, has served thousands of kids in the past few years; and Woodlawn Elementary is currently located on the 1100 block of Woodlawn Drive behind Haas Middle School.

Students attending these schools will be transferred to Cullen Place Elementary.

The 92,000sq. ft. campus will cost $35.4 million to build, funds which were approved by voters in the 2020 bond.

It'll have 52 classrooms, a library, a security courtyard and security system.

Construction on the new campus is scheduled to finish next summer.

The brand-new campus will serve 1,000 students.

Big things also are happening at Gibson Elementary School this year.

Students will get a new campus, which is being built on the same site as the old one.

The new school will have more separate learning areas, more parking, about 30 classrooms with about 10 to 15 learning centers.

There's even an opportunity for students to take a time out from all the hustle and bustle.

"One of the areas is the tranquil area,” said principal Julissa Segovia. “More peaceful, a garden area where students can ponder, think, regenerate and have a little bit of quiet area, which is so needed in the world today." The school could hold about 500 students.

Once it's built, students will be moved to the new school, and the old one will be demolished.

The new Gibson Elementary is expected to open in august 2023.

Creekside Elementary School, a new addition to the district on the South East side of the city, is named for the nearby Oso Creek.

It's scheduled to open in August 2023, with school staff and boundaries to be determined early next year.