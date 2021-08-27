Ask the Superintendent: CCISD's Hernandez explains the move to mask up for students, staff

Corpus Christi Independent School District is one of the latest school districts to require students, faculty and staff to mask up.

For now it's only a temporary order.

Roland Hernandez talks about temporary mask orders for CCISD indoor activities

According to Superintendent Roland Hernandez, the mask mandate is 30-day mandate, and will be evaluated again in the next several weeks. Parents not wanting their children to wear masks while at indoor CCISD activities, include classes, can sign an opt-out form for their children.

He said the rising COVID-19 cases among CCISD campuses is behind the district's decision.

Roland Hernandez talks about opt-out forms for mask usage

Sunrise Anchor Paulo Salazar also talked to Hernandez about why the district waited until now impose a mask mandate, and how school leaders are keeping the public informed.

Roland Hernandez talks about how changes at the state level affect CCISD COVID-19 policy

CCISD welcomed students and staff back for in-class instruction on Aug. 10.

Roland Hernandez talks about students coming back into the classroom

Already, there have been close to a 1,000 students test positive for the virus, along with 98 staff members. Despite staff members being diagnosed, Hernandez said the district currently has no plans to require vaccinations.

Roland Hernandez talks about whether CCISD will require staff to be vaccinated

He also said that even though he knows some parents are afraid to send their kids into local classrooms, it's important that children are in school.