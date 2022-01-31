Artists wanted for Coastal Bend Community Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This is the last week for local artists to submit their work for the Art Center of Corpus Christi's Coastal Bend Community Show. Now through Thursday, February 3, 2022, you can submit your art to be displayed and sold. Those chosen will be notified Friday, February 4. Organizers say this show is a great way for local artists to get their art out in the community.

"It’s a non-themed exhibit,” said Michelle Clements, Exhibitions Coordinator at the Art Center of Corpus Christ. “So it’s really just an opportunity for those artists to show us maybe if they are trying a new technique or a new subject matter or just continuing to make their wonderful art.”

The Coastal Bend Community Show exhibit is open 2/25-3/26. For more information, click here.