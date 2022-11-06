America’s Last Patrol installs memorial wall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Forty-nine bricks were laid down at America’s Last Patrol near Benavides. Each brick has the name of a veteran who has passed away. Loved ones who traveled from across the Coastal Bend tell KRISTV they’ll be visiting this memorial wall.

“I’ve got 4 uncles, two husbands of cousins and my dad. When we first heard about this when my dad passed away in May we went ahead and called my cousins to let them know about this,” said Homero Garcia.

Homero Garcia, his wife and daughter drove from Corpus Christi to honor their relatives.

“It’s not that far away but I want more people to know about it because it’s a neat thing they have here,” he said.

In line to receive a brick, the Cadena family made it a day of celebration.

“We are here on his special birthday today. What better day to celebrate the veteran’s memorial than with his birthday and to place the stone on the wall in his honor for all his sacrifices for our family,” said Joann Cadena.

Joann Cadena said they waited more than 3 years for this day.

Now, they’re proud to share Jose Cadena’s legacy with others and continue serving in the military.

“We’re blessed to have a few people in our family who took over my grandfather's legacy on serving in the US Army and our niece who is in the Airforce,” she said.

The commander of America’s Last Patrol said there’s always work to be done but he needs help from other veterans.

If you’re interested call, 361-389-5122.