American Heart Month: focusing on cardiovascular health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — February is American Heart Month; a time to focus on your cardiovascular health.

The CDC recommends to live a heart-healthy lifestyle, it's important to learn your health history, eat a healthy diet, move more and sit less among other strategies.

Dr. Milsap at CHRISTUS - Spohn says following up with a good primary doctor and asking how you can take care of your heart will lower your chances of ending up in the emergency room.

According to Dr. Milsap, nine out of 10 cardiac arrests result in death. This is why its important to have some knowledge on how to perform CPR.

“So, if they don’t have a pulse, you do CPR. If you can’t wake them up and you don’t know if they have a pulse, you should still do CPR because the risk for the patient if they don’t have a pulse is way less than actually doing the CPR. So, CPR is worth it all the time," she said.

For adults, it's 30 compressions to two breaths. For children, it's 15 compressions and two rescue breaths.

If you would like to become CPR certified, the American Heart Association offers training and education. Learn more by visiting, https://cpr.heart.org/en/