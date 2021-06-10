Watch
Abbott Holding Border Summit

Expected to address humanitarian immigrant crisis
Briefing on border security and migrant humanitarian crisis
Governor Abbott
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jun 10, 2021
Texas Governor Greg Abbott will host a border security summit today.

The summit will bring sheriffs, police chiefs, county judges, landowners, mayors and district attorneys together for a briefing from state officials.
That briefing is expected to cover how the state is attempting to secure the southern border, as well as how it is addressing the migrant humanitarian crisis.

Governor Abbott will give remarks and will be joined by officials from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

