Abbott announces final extension of emergency SNAP benefits. 

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stephanie Constante has a family of 4. Three daughters, a son and two pets. For the past year they have been getting extra money that has kept them happily fed but now they’re preparing for a few changes.

“It does leave me with some anxiety because I want my kids to have everything they want,” said Constante.

Based on family size, all SNAP households are able to receive a minimum of $95. The Constante family has benefited from this emergency allotments of SNAP benefits.

“The max for a family of 5 is $900. I receive $711 a month. On the 15th they give back the difference. That’s extra $200 they’ll stop giving us this month,” explained Constante.

Constante said the money has helped tremendously.

“The prices have gone up dramatically at the grocery store. Meats and eggs. It’s just taken a toll,” said Constante.

As those additional benefits come to an end. Constante is planning ahead.

“With this last chunk we’re going to get maybe we’ll stalk up just to get us through,” said Constante.

Constante will start to improve her finances and budget.

Using an excel sheet to break down her expenses.

Stephanie Constante and her five children are like many other families, adjusting to the costs of living.

SNAP households can find out how much their regular monthly benefit amount will be without the emergency allotment by dialing 211 and pressing option 2, or by going online.