The great car wash boom: why Quick Quack keeps expanding as this Texas town dries up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it feels like there’s a new car wash on every corner in Corpus Christi, you’re not imagining things. Quick Quack alone operates 13 locations in town, with another one already in the works.

But in a city still in Stage 3 drought restrictions and inching closer to a Level 1 water emergency, one of our viewers asked online: why are there so many Quick Quack car washes?

A Clean Car Craze Meets a Dry Reality

The short answer? Car washes have become big business. They’re more water-efficient than washing your car at home, and current regulations don’t stop them from operating or expanding — at least, not yet.

A National Trend, Fueled by Profit and Convenience

Across the country, car washes have exploded in number — there are now twice as many as all McDonald’s and Starbucks combined.

Industry data show a major cultural shift: The number of washes done at professional facilities jumped from 50% in 1996 to 79% in 2021, according to the International Car Wash Association.

Private equity firms have taken notice. With high returns and automated systems that keep labor costs low, the industry has become a cash machine. Express car washes can bring in $500,000 to $2 million a year per site, depending on the business model.

Tax incentives, like a 2017 federal depreciation allowance for new equipment, made opening these facilities even more appealing.

The Water Question

A typical driveway wash can use 100 to 150 gallons of water. By comparison, Quick Quack Car Wash says its recycling system allows them to use as little as 20 gallons per car, reusing up to 99% of that water through an on-site filtration process.

Still, the company declined to share exactly how many car pass through its washes each day — which would help to determine the total amount of water used locally.

Who Approves Car Wash Construction?

According to the City of Corpus Christi’s Development Services Department, they — not Corpus Christi Water (CCW) — approve the construction of new businesses, including car washes. Development Services reviews zoning, building plans, and permits for completion.

CCW’s role is more limited: the agency tracks citywide water use and enforces drought rules, but it does not issue or deny permits for car wash businesses.

What Happens in a Level 1 Water Emergency?

Right now, automated car washes like Quick Quack can legally operate under Stage 3 drought restrictions.

However, if the city reaches a Level 1 Water Emergency, City Council could pause approval of any new construction, including car washes.

During such an emergency, all commercial businesses — car washes included — would have to follow mandatory water reduction targets and could face financial penalties for overuse.

That said, CCW clarified that while home car washing would be banned, professional car washes would not automatically close. They would instead be treated like any other commercial user under the city’s drought contingency plan.

So, Why So Many Car Washes?

In simple terms:

They’re profitable.

They use water more efficiently than washing at home.

And city rules still allow them to operate — and even expand — under current drought conditions.

Unless the City Council decides otherwise during a future water emergency, the car wash boom in Corpus Christi isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Full Q&A: Responses from Quick Quack, City Development Services and Corpus Christi Water (CCW)

Quick Quack Car Wash's Response

How much water does Quick Quack use on a typical day, month, or year?

Thanks to our advanced water recycling systems, we can use as little as 20 gallons of water per car, far less than the roughly 100 gallons typically used when washing a car at home. While total daily or monthly water use depends on how many cars we wash, our per‑wash water consumption stays consistently low due to our recycling system.

Explain how you recycle water.

Quick Quack Car Wash uses specialized water reclamation systems designed to capture 99% of water used during the wash process, except for minimal amounts lost to evaporation or minor carry out as vehicles exit. The captured water is routed through a multistage filtration process that removes soaps, soils, and oils, making it clean and suitable for reuse in subsequent washes.

How does stage 3 drought impact your business? What happens at a level 1 emergency?

We closely monitor drought conditions in every market where we operate, including Corpus Christi, and align with all local regulations and guidance. Historically, we have partnered with local water authorities to educate the public on the water efficiency benefits of professional car washes that recycle water compared to driveway washing. If additional restrictions are introduced, such as during a level 1 emergency, we will comply fully and proactively adjust operations in support of community conservation goals.

How long has Quick Quack been here? Any plans to open more locations?

Quick Quack Car Wash currently operates 13 locations in the greater Corpus Christi area. We continue to evaluate opportunities to grow thoughtfully and currently have one new location in the permitting process.

What do you say to viewers concerned about the number of car washes during a drought?

We share the community’s commitment to responsible water use. Quick Quack has been reclaiming and recycling water for years, well ahead of many policy requirements, because we recognize water as a precious resource. We routinely collaborate with water agencies and community partners to promote conservation and to highlight why professional car washes that recycle water are a more water-efficient alternative to washing at home.

City Development Services Responses

Why are there so many Quick Quack car washes in town?

This question should be directed to Quick Quack.

How many Quick Quack and Go Car washes are in the area?

This question should be directed to the companies. Another way to capture this would be to check the Nueces County Appraisal District (NCAD). Are there plans to build more here? This would be a question for Quick Quack and Go Car Wash.

Who approves of car wash businesses being built?

Development Services reviews, approves, and inspects all new construction in the City for completion.

What restrictions are in place for car washes during stage 3 drought and level 1 water emergency?

Automatic car washes can operate during Stage 3 water restrictions. During a Level 1 Water Emergency, City Council would have the authority to halt approval of any new construction, including the construction of car washes as part of the optional measure that prohibits new or expanded water service connections. If pro-rata allocations are implemented, all customers would be required to reduce their water usage. Similarly, if drought surcharges are implemented, car washes would pay the additional fees based on their customer class. Car wash businesses would be treated the same as any other commercial business and must comply with all mandatory water reduction targets and financial penalties that apply during an emergency.

How much revenue does each of these businesses bring in each year?

This question should be directed to Quick Quack and Go Car Wash.

Why doesn’t CCW have oversight of these types of businesses?

Development Services oversees the approval process for new carwashes and ensures they meet construction and zoning requirements. CCW’s role is focused on water operations and monitoring, which includes tracking water usage, encouraging conservation, and managing our water supply system.

How does development services work with CCW when it comes to the approval of water-based businesses like car washes?

All commercial meters over 2” are required to provide anticipated monthly consumptions as part of the request for a meter. This information is sent to CCW by DSD for consideration and approval to proceed.

Corpus Christi Water (CCW) Responses

How much water do Quick Quack or Go Car Wash locations use?

They’re requiring a formal public information request in order to disclose this information.

How much does each of the Go Car Washes in Corpus Christi use each month?

Pending public information request. No numbers available yet.

Do car washes here use more or less than the average business?

Pending public information request. No numbers available yet.

Who approves of car wash businesses being built? Why doesn’t CCW have oversight of this?

City Development Services handles that process.

What oversight, if any, does CCW have over water-based businesses like car washes?

CCW does not issue permits for water-based businesses. They only monitor water use and enforce water violations.

What restrictions are in place for car washing (personal and commercial) during stage 3 and level 1 water emergency?

Automatic car washes can operate during Stage 3 water restrictions. During a Level 1 Water Emergency, City Council would have the authority to halt approval of any new construction, including the construction of car washes as part of the optional measure that prohibits new or expanded water service connections. If pro-rata allocations are implemented, all customers would be required to reduce their water usage. Similarly, if drought surcharges are implemented, car washes would pay the additional fees based on their customer class. Car wash businesses would be treated the same as any other commercial business and must comply with all mandatory water reduction targets and financial penalties that apply during an emergency.During Stage 3 Water Restrictions, home car washing is limited to bucket (five gallons) washing on the designated watering day. Should a Level 1 Water Emergency occur, home car washing would not be permitted.

The drought contingency plan says that ALL equipment washing is prohibited during level 1 water emergency - so does that mean all commercial car wash businesses will close?

No, this pertains to general work equipment like, tools, engines, construction equipment, etc.

Corpus Christi’s car wash boom is part of a national trend driven by convenience, investment, and technology. Even in drought conditions, these businesses continue to operate — and expand — under current city rules, which focus on water efficiency rather than restriction.

