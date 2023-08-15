Teen who pretended to be physician assistant arrested again in Oklahoma

The seventeen-year-old who pretended to be a physician assistant and gained access to two hospitals here in the Coastal Bend, is now under arrest again.

For nearly a month, Bailey posed as a medical professional and gained access to Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area and Doctors Regional hospitals.

In December, he pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies, including acting as a physician assistant without a license and forgery.

He was sentenced to deferred adjudication for those felonies.

Defendants sentenced to deferred adjudication are placed on probation and must satisfactorily complete the terms of probation in order to petition the court to have their records expunged.

In April, 6 Investigates learned that Bailey had traveled to Oklahoma without approval from the probation department. He returned to Nueces County and, the terms of his probation were modified in June.

Now, Bailey has been arrested again... this time in Oklahoma. Sources tell 6 Investigates that he has tried to scam multiple people in the last six months.

According to court records, Bailey tried to defraud a major dealership out of over a 100-thousand dollars, and is facing 2 new felony charges...the same amount he faced in Nueces County.

6 Investigates has also been in contact with a number of potential victims of Bailey, all saying they have been scammed by him in one way or another. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.