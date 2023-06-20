Port of Corpus Christi to make changes in executive salaries and outside legal counsel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following the departure of Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge last month, port commissioners are taking a deeper look into exactly how business was done over the last several years, especially in regard to the executive branch's salaries.

6 Investigates obtained a detailed report of the top 6 executive salaries and bonuses from 2020 to 2023, and they are as follows:

Port of Corpus Christi Chief Executive Officer (CEO):

2023 Salary of $575,016 and a bonus of $172,000,

2022 Salary of $575,016 and a bonus of $225,000

2021 Salary of $450,000 and a bonus of $189,656

2020 Salary of $450,000 and a bonus of $100,000

Port of Corpus Christi Chief Financial Officer (CFO):

2023 Salary of $414,003 and a bonus of $140,000

2022 Salary of $310,523 and a bonus of $108,683

2021 Salary of $310,523 and a bonus of $85,686

2020 Salary of $244,816 and a bonus of $84,004

Port of Corpus Christi Chief Operating Officer (COO):

2023 Salary of $414,003 and a bonus of $140,000

2022 Salary of $310,523 and a bonus of $108,683

2021 Salary of $310,523 and a bonus of $103,522

2020 Salary of $295,776 and a bonus of $101,490

Port of Corpus Christi Chief External Affairs Officer (CEAO):

2023 Salary of $310,523 and a bonus of $105,007

2022 Salary of $207,022 and a bonus of $72,458

2021 Salary of $207,022 and a bonus of $68,366

2020 Salary of $195,333 and a bonus of $500

Port of Corpus Christi Chief Talent Officer (CTO):

2023 Salary of $310,523 and a bonus of $105,007

2022 Salary of $217,381 and a bonus of $72,458

2021 Salary of $207,022 and a bonus of $68,366

2020 Salary of $174,116 and a bonus of $500

Port of Corpus Christi Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer (CSSO):

2023 Salary of $310,523 and a bonus of $105,007

2022 Salary of $207022 and a bonus of $72,458

2021 Salary of $207,022 and a bonus of $61,254

2020 Salary of $175,011 and a bonus of $500

When going over these numbers, it appears that on average we see each executive received a nearly $200,000 increase over 2 years.

Port commissioners already approve the salary and bonus of the CEO, but voted Tuesday afternoon to form a compensation committee to decide whether to approve, deny or amend any proposed salary or bonus for other executives. The committee will be made of commissioners who sit on the port's audit committee.

"The port today moved to provide greater oversight of the CEO and the handling of employee compensation," Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner Diane Gonzalez told KRIS 6 in an interview after the vote.

But that was not the only change commissioners made today, as they also voted to have all outside legal counsel approved by the commission.

"It's time that we have greater oversight over legal spending and allow for a general counsel with the knowledge and experience to oversee any special counsel that is potentially hired, all of which needs to come to the port commission," said Gonzalez.

During the commissioners meeting, it was brought up that the former CEO Sean Strawbridge had hired 10 attorneys that answered only to him and not to the commission or the port's general council. This, Gonzalez says, contributed to the ports $6.7 million dollar line item for legal last year, which does not include regulatory expenses.

Following today's vote, the commission must approve the hiring of any law firm, approve any potential litigation and all attorneys will now report to the port's head attorney.

