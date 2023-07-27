Nueces County Judge cuts her own salary to $1 to help with budget shortfall

The Nueces County Commissioners met on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming budget, as well as the estimated five to seven million dollar deficit.

The shortfall is due to increased valuations for two refineries, Flint Hills Resources and Valero Energy.

Previously their valuations were around one billion dollars each last year, increased to over six billion each this year, and then just last week down to just over 2 billion dollars each.

Even with this reduction, the county is expected to see a shortfall of five to seven million dollars in lost tax revenue, as the two refineries are expected to contest these valuations.

"That still means we are going to be in a budget deficit, that still means we are going to have to make cuts, but it certainly doesn't mean we are going to have make the severe cuts that we were looking at which is great. Hopefully a lot of it can be done with unfilled positions," said Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney.

Inside a personnel actions report for Wednesdays Commissioners Meeting was a request by County Judge Connie Scott that her salary be cut down to just $1, as well as get rid of any special pay or car allowances.

"I kinda thought we would keep it off the paperwork, but...I'm very happy to make a small contribution," said Judge Scott. "When I got into service, it was about service. It wasn't about enriching myself or anything so I really want to clarify that this is just me, this is in no why shape or form a reflection on anybody else, we all care about this problem that we are in."

Doing some rough math, this will save the county over 100 thousand dollars over a year's time and could potentially save jobs or services that may have otherwise been cut. Judge Scott says there is still a long way to go to make up the estimated deficit, but this is a start.

County commissioners plan to get a better idea of the exact shortfall as well as where they will focus cost saving efforts in a budget meeting slated for August 9th.