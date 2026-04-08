Middle East conflict drives US liquefied natural gas exports to record highs on the Texas Gulf Coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Conflict in the Middle East is disrupting global natural gas supplies, driving United States liquefied natural gas exports to a record high and boosting activity at Texas Gulf Coast facilities.

Iranian attacks and regional instability have disrupted Qatar, one of the world's largest natural gas suppliers. The conflict has knocked out nearly 20% of the global LNG supply, damaging major export facilities and tanker routes.

This disruption has created a major gap in the global energy market as countries in Europe and Asia continue to need fuel. Buyers are turning to U.S. suppliers to fill the void.

Seth Kovar, KRIS

Middle East conflict drives US LNG exports to record highs

Companies like Cheniere Energy are benefiting from the surge in demand. Cheniere operates major LNG export terminals in Texas and is already one of the world's largest exporters. The company's plants, including the facility in Gregory, are running at full capacity and working to expand output to meet the growing demand.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Get more 6 Investigates here.