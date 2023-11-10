Medical Service Provider for Nueces County Jail in "Substantial Debt"

The company that provides medical services for the Nueces County Jail is running out of money.

Armor Health Management was first hired by the county in 2020.

Court documents show the company has substantial debt equating to over 150 million dollars, and eighty pending lawsuits.

The contract with Nueces County, which is set to expire at the end of the month, is the company's only reported major source of income.

Armor has asked a Florida judge to transfer that contract to another company... headquartered at the same address.

That judge is expected to make a decision on December 15.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott had a meeting with armor representatives yesterday...And they assured her health care at the jail would not be impacted.

"I have been assured, no matter how we go forward, if we end their contract or whatever they are going to continue with our services to allow us time to get that process going."

The Nueces County Commissioners Court is set to be briefed next week and may make a decision regarding its contract with Armor. That contract is set to expire at the end of November, with a one-year renewal option.

We will of course keep you updated on the county's decision.

