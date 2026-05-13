Judge bars Corpus Christi Crónica founder from Peters estate properties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County judge today granted a permanent injunction against Corpus Christi Crónica founder Eric Tunchez in an ongoing dispute over the Peters family estate.

Under the injunction, Tunchez is barred from collecting rent, managing properties, or representing himself as connected to several Corpus Christi homes tied to the case.

Judge Bars Texas Man From Dead Man's Properties

Judge Mark Woerner repeatedly pushed back on Tunchez's claims that he could obtain ownership rights through adverse possession.

Joe Escobedo Eric Tunchez addresses court during injuction hearing at the Nueces County Courthouse on May 12, 2026

"You have absolutely no valid claim of adverse possession. Your affidavits of adverse possession are complete nonsense and have no validity whatsoever," Woerner said.

Tunchez argued affidavits he filed gave him standing in the case — at one point referencing opinions from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The judge appeared increasingly frustrated with the legal arguments being presented.

"The minimum period of time to perfect an adverse possession claim is three years, and it's under very limited circumstances… unless you have a magic time machine. Do you have one of those?" Woerner said.

"No sir," Tunchez replied.

At another point, the judge suggested that some of Tunchez's arguments resembled theories often associated with sovereign citizen-style claims.

Joe Escobedo Judge Mark Woerner during injunction hearing on May 12, 2026

"You can't just find a house in town that appears to be abandoned and say, 'Well, you know what? I think I'll just take this for myself,'" Woerner said.

Bobby Bourlin, an attorney representing Amy Becker — a relative of the Peters family — argued Tunchez never had legal authority over the homes.

"He's an excellent judge and I believe he ruled correctly," said Bourlin.

The judge also warned Tunchez that violating the injunction could lead to contempt proceedings and possible jail time. After the hearing, Tunchez briefly answered questions.

"I respect the ruling today… I'm here to protect the trust and continue to try to protect the trust and the charitable remainder to the veterans of Corpus Christi," Tunchez said.

Former tenants and family members say the legal fight has already caused financial and emotional strain.

Joe Escobedo Amy Becker answers questions after Tunchez injunction hearing

"We've lost a lot of money into this," said Jocelyn Davis, a single mother who was struggling to make ends meet when Tunchez offered to help.

In 2024, Tunchez established a GoFundMe account for Davis, who had difficulty paying rent and utilities. Davis says Tunchez encouraged her to start a GoFundMe account where they raised approximately $10,000. Tunchez then took $4,500 to pay the first six months of rent at the house on Chestnut Street.

Today, Amy Becker says she now plans to move forward with evictions and eventually sell the properties.

"The plan now is for us to do the evictions, get the people out, then probably sell. Whatever money we do make will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans," Becker said.

Tunchez says he plans to continue challenging the ruling through the courts. For now, the judge's injunction remains in effect.

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