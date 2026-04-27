Eviction raises questions about man's authority over properties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hammer. A doorknob. An arrest. And a court order that may never have been his to seek.

A video of an eviction on the city's west side has surfaced at the center of a broader legal dispute — raising questions about a Corpus Christi man's legal authority to control rental properties tied to a deceased man's estate.

On February 17, Nueces County constables carried out a court-ordered eviction in the 1000 block of South Brownlee Avenue. During the process, Eric Lee Tunchez, who brought the eviction case, broke a doorknob at the unit. The tenant was arrested moments later.

Tunchez is the creator of a social media news site, the Corpus Christi Cronica.

Is this man squatting on a dead man's property?

Video of the incident captured tenant, Alyssa Cantu challenging Tunchez's authority.

"You're not even allowed on this property," Cantu shouts.

When officers asked Tunchez about ownership, he claimed authority over the estate.

"The property is under a trust. I'm the one taking control of the trust," Tunchez said.

Tunchez held a valid eviction order. Nueces County Justice of the Peace Joe Benavides ruled in his favor on February 5, 2026,awarding him $1,775 in unpaid back rent, $227 in court costs, and ordering the resident removed from the premises.

However, filings in a separate Nueces County probate case paint a different picture of his authority.

Amy Becker, who identifies herself as the second cousin of the late Robert Michael Peters, was appointed administrator of the Peters estate by Nueces County Court at Law No. 4. According to those filings, she holds exclusive legal authority to manage,collect rent from, and control all assets tied to the estate, including nine Corpus Christi rental properties.

Court records state that Tunchez has no legal relationship to the decedent and no authority to act on behalf of the estate. A prior court ruling denied a motion filed by Tunchez to set aside Becker's appointment, finding the motion untimely and that Tunchez lacked standing.

Joe Escobedo - KRIS 6 News

In an application for a temporary restraining order filed February 2, 2026, Becker alleged that Tunchez had been contacting tenants at estate-owned properties, collecting rent, and diverting those funds away from the estate without legal authority.

The application covers nine Corpus Christi properties tied to the Peters estate and the Living Trust of Earl and Bernice Peters,including the South Brownlee Avenue address where the February eviction took place.

The application alleges Tunchez's conduct constitutes conversion, trespass to chattel, and theft under the Texas Theft Liability Act. It further argues that monetary damages alone are insufficient to remedy the harm because his actions undermine the orderly administration of the estate.

This is not the first time a court has questioned Tunchez's authority over properties tied to the Peters family holdings.

In 2024, KRIS6 reported on Joclyn Davis, a single mother placed by Tunchez in a home on the 3600 block of Chestnut Street,another property tied to the same trust. In that case, Judge Timothy McCoy ruled that Tunchez had no legal standing and no relationship to the deceased man whose estate controls the properties.

Tunchez has invoked adverse possession, a legal doctrine sometimes referred to as squatters' rights, as a basis for his authority over the properties.

Arnold Gonzalez, a local real estate attorney said that argument faces significant legal obstacles in Texas.

"Squatters really have no real property rights in Texas," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez explained that adverse possession is a statutory remedy under the Texas Property Code.

"If you comply with these certain conditions then you can claim ownership to a property," he continued.

Gonzalez noted that adverse possession does not grant immediate or automatic rights.

"A squatter is essentially someone who just wrongfully and intentionally uses someone else's property without their permission,but doesn't have any kind of real property rights," the attorney said.

He added that property owners must bring a legal action within a defined period to defeat such a claim.

KRIS6 reached out to Tunchez for comment. He said he would contact his attorney, but no further response was received before publication.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether Tunchez should be barred from any further involvement with the nine properties at issue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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