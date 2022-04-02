City exploring options for property in Cabaniss 'crash zone'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders are developing a plan on what to do with a piece of land along Saratoga Boulevard, which has been at the center of controversy.

It was once going to be the site of the new Mary Carroll High School, but the Corpus Christi Independent School District moved the school to a different location because that site is in the Navy’s Accident Potential Zone for Cabaniss Field.

City staff held a special staff meeting Friday to discuss that land. City Manager Peter Zanoni told KRIS 6 News it was premature for him to comment at this time, adding that the meeting was to “set a game plan” for what's next.

District 3 City Council member Roland Barrera told KRIS 6 News that he only recently found out about the project. He wants to know how the city’s Development Services Department approved a project in the crash zone.

Barrera says the city purchased land on the south side of Cabaniss Field to prevent a similar situation there. However, the Saratoga property’s location makes it attractive to developers.

“In an area like that, obviously the high school makes it more popular, the development of the South Side makes it more popular,” Barrera said. “Even the development in the London area makes it more popular.”

The property is zoned for multi-family residential. The developer plans to build a 336-unit apartment complex.

Barrera says the city needs to act cautiously so that the Navy is kept happy, while protecting the landowner’s rights.

“We understand the Navy is an important part of Corpus Christi, has been for 70-80 years, so obviously we want to keep them around,” Barrera said. “But we still want to be sensitive.”

Barrera says he expects to be briefed sometime next week. Zanoni also said he would be more comfortable speaking with us next week as well.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to KRIS 6 New for the latest updates.

Get more 6 Investigates here.