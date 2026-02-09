Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Olympics

Actions

At 52, Austrian snowboarder Claudia Riegler racing against age at Milan Cortina Olympics

At 52, Austrian snowboarder Claudia Riegler racing against age at Milan Cortina Olympics
Getty
Getty
Austria's Claudia Riegler competes in the snowboard women's parallel giant Slalom elimination run at Livigno Snow Park during the Milan Cortina 2026 Games
At 52, Austrian snowboarder Claudia Riegler racing against age at Milan Cortina Olympics
Posted
and last updated

At age 52, Austrian snowboarder Claudia Riegler reflects on longevity, belief and resilience after exiting the women’s parallel giant slalom at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, capping her remarkable fifth Olympic appearance and continuing a career that has defied age limits in elite sport. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See the full schedule of events for the 2026 Winter Olympics