At age 52, Austrian snowboarder Claudia Riegler reflects on longevity, belief and resilience after exiting the women’s parallel giant slalom at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, capping her remarkable fifth Olympic appearance and continuing a career that has defied age limits in elite sport. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
At 52, Austrian snowboarder Claudia Riegler racing against age at Milan Cortina Olympics
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.