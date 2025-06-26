State Representative Todd Hunter discusses the Harbor Bridges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Representative Todd Hunter spoke with KRIS6 News about the old Harbor Bridge, its significance to the region, and how the new Harbor Bridge marks a new chapter in the Coastal Bend.

He discusses the economic future of the Coastal Bend, proposing the introduction of cruise ships to the area, which could boost tourism and create jobs. Mentioning how economically the new Harbor Bridge could bring different industries to the area. Giving higher education institutions a window to expand their programs and be the spot to train residents in these new jobs.

Watch the full interview here:

Harbor Bridge Talk with State Representative Todd Hunter

