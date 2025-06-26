CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News spoke with Congressman Michael Cloud about the Harbor Bridge. Congressman Cloud says the Harbor Bridge is the iconic gateway into the region. He tells KRIS6 that he worked hard to secure funding for the dredging project that deepened the ship channel, which is closely tied to the expansion of the new Harbor Bridge.

Congressman Cloud says it was easy to sell President Trump on this project because it helped prioritize ports that are shipping American Energy. Many people in Washington, including the Administration, are aware of the Harbor Bridge and its grand opening.

Congressman Michael Cloud discusses the Harbor Bridge

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!