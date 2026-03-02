Naval Air Station Corpus Christi suspends Trusted Traveler program, requires ID checks for all adults

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has suspended its Trusted Traveler program effective immediately, requiring Naval Security Forces to conduct ID checks on all adults entering the installation.

The base announced the change in force protection conditions on its official Facebook page. No end date has been given for the new measures.

Under the new requirements, at least one occupant in any vehicle — or the driver — must have a current Department of Defense ID that grants escort privileges. Accepted forms of escort credentials include a Common Access Card, dependent ID, or military retiree ID.

Defense Biometric Identification System cards will still be recognized for access but cannot be used to sponsor or escort other passengers.

All other adults in the vehicle must present at least one of the following forms of identification and remain escorted while on the installation:



A non-CAC local or regional DoD credential issued by the local installation or region

A REAL ID-compliant driver's license, enhanced driver's license, or non-driver's identification card issued by a state, territory, possession, or the District of Columbia

A passport or passport card

A Transportation Worker Identification Card (TWIC)

A Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC)

A Federal PIV Credential

