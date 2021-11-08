Watch
Retailers, malls aiming for boost from foreign travelers' return

Because the United States has started allowing international visitors again, retailers and malls are hoping to get an economic lift from their arrival.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 13:42:56-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because the United States has started allowing international visitors again, retailers and malls are hoping to get an economic lift from their arrival.

Most foreign travelers have been restricted since the start of the pandemic.

Global visitors fueled more than $43 billion worth of shopping in 2019, or more than quarter of the total shopping driven by travel and tourism.

But retail experts and companies say it will still take time for tourists to return to the United States and spend.

