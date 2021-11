Rent expenses continue to soar across the nation, eating a larger share of people's incomes.

A report by Zillow.com showed households with a median rent of $1,179 used 30.3 percent of their income to pay for it.

That's up nearly a full percentage point from last year.

Moody's reports the average rent in the United States is more than $1,500 a month and will increase more than 10 percent this year.