CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American consumers continue to dig deeper in their pockets to pay for gasoline at pumps across the nation.

And in the Coastal Bend, the price of gas continues to hover near $3 per gallon.

The national average is hitting $3.50 per gallon.

That total is $1.30 more than it was a year ago.

Analysts say the price is likely to continue to soar as the cost of crude oil and ethanol continues to increase.