DWYM: Could another round of stimulus checks be coming?

Could the fourth round of stimulus checks be coming?

Consumer reporter John Matarese looks at the status of talks for those checks in Washington and how YouTubers are cashing in on our interest, so you don't waste your money.

Many of us have spent the last of those $1,400 stimulus checks that arrived earlier this spring.

So will there be a fourth stimulus soon? Or was that all there is?

Americans are getting used to those "stimmy checks."

$1,200 a year ago.

$600 after Christmas.

$1,400 in April.

Now, 2 million people have signed a change.org petition asking for recurring $2,000 stimulus checks.

Don't laugh: 21 Democrats in Congress have signed a letter asking for recurring payments.

But many small business owners claim the free money makes people not want to work, so there is no fourth stimulus on the table right now.

The exception is $300 child tax credits that will go out monthly starting in July.

But from the doesn't that stink file, all the YouTubers are cashing in on a fourth stimulus check.

Dozens are posting stimulus check videos every day and making money.

"Will the focus be more on stimulus? All indications are it will," said Lalalate on YouTube.

Others give similar claims.

"Welcome back to another stimulus check update, my name is Ron," said Ron Yates on YouTube.

Still others are whetting the appetite for more government money.

"What's up guys, this is Jimmy," according to the YouTube page It's Jimmy.

According to Business Insider, some of these YouTubers are earning thousands of dollars, just guessing if there will be more checks.

With a fourth round of checks not in the plans right now, watch for those child tax credit checks starting in July, so you don’t waste your money.