DWYM: Beware travel costs, tourism boom for Hawaii vacations

Hawaii is a popular destination for travelers right now.

In fact, it’s turning out to be a little too popular.

Consumer reporter John Matarese explains what you should look into before you book a trip to the Aloha State so you don't waste your money.

As Americans hit the road again this summer after the long pandemic many are making plans to visit Hawaii.

But Hawaiian One island is now asking airlines to slow down because they can't handle the tourist boom.

Normally, Hawaii welcomes tourists as it’s a major source of the island state's income.

But the mayor of Maui County is asking airlines to pause their return to full flights.

He says the island is being overrun by tourists this summer, and says there aren't enough hospitality workers to support the surge.

More than 170,000 people flew into the state over the Fourth of July weekend, according to state officials.

That's left vacationers complaining of pricey hotel rooms, sold-out rental cars and long waits at airports and restaurants as the hospitality industry there still is not back up to full steam.

And from the doesn't that stink file, there's a continued rental car crisis in Hawaii.

A weekly rental can now run well over $1,000 - if you can find a thousand dollars - because agencies don’t have enough cars.

And that stinks.

Some savvy tourists have been renting U-Haul trucks for $25 a day, which is now resulting in U-Haul shortage.

If you are thinking of Hawaii, check hotel and rental car prices before you hunt for airfares.

That way you'll know if it's affordable so you don't waste your money.