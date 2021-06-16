DWYM: Beware the high costs of renting a vacation RV

Since the start of the pandemic, more people have been considering renting campers as a safe vacation option.

But they might not be for everybody.

Consumer reporter John Matarese weighs the pros and cons so you don't waste your money.

The camper and RV craze that began last summer during the pandemic is showing no signs of letting up.

But while it appears a great way to travel, there are some downsides to know if you are thinking of renting one.

The vacation rage of 2020 is now the hot trend again in 2021: renting an RV, motor home, or camper.

Money magazine says it started because they were virus friendly "since you drive across the country with your own bedroom and kitchen."

But Money says many people last year ended up surprised at the total cost.

Rental can range from $100 to $300 per night, similar to a hotel.

But campsites are another $50 to $150 a night.

And since they get just four to 10 miles per gallon, gas can cost $75 to $100 per day.

And as gas now edges past 3 dollars a gallon -- a dollar more than 2020 -- a fill-up can now cost $150.

And from the doesn't that sink file, the biggest cost surprise for many people is insurance.

Your auto insurance may not cover the full value of that RV.

And your credit card may not cover it at all.

You may have to pay $25 or more per day for RV insurance.

But in the end, it's still cheaper than a $500 a night luxury resort.

And you have your own COVID-free accommodations, which can be well worth the cost.

The bottom line is that campers are a great way to travel, but with $3 a gallon gas, just know all the costs involved so you don’t waste your money.