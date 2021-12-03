Dollar-store chains seeing changing demographics

As inflation continues to soar and prices hike, more Americans are "barking up" the dollar tree.

Dollar General has made tremendous gains among middle-income shoppers over the course of the pandemic.

The company's CEO said its core consumer previously had a household income of about $40,000 a year or less.

But the company's new higher-income shopper is in the $60,000 to $75,000 range, with some netting as much as $100,000.

Dollar Tree and Five Below have reported similar shopping trends.

Both companies have teamed up with Instacart to accommodate higher-income shoppers.