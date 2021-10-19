Taco Bell giving away free breakfast burritos Thursday

A popular fast-food chain is giving away free food this Thursday.

Taco Bell announced that all you have to do to get a free toasted breakfast burrito Thursday is walk into a participating Taco Bell and ask.

According to Chewboom, the offer is only available between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

You can get a Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito or a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito.

If you need a reminder about the free offer on the day of, you can sign up for a reminder "Wake Up Call," by texting "Wake Up" to 1-866-WAKEUP3.

Taco Bell has nine locations in Corpus Christi.

Find the closest Taco Bell to you here.