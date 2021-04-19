DWYM: What to do if you get charged for your COVID-19 shot

Have you had your COVID-19 vaccine yet?

Once you do, you might check your mailbox for an unexpected bill.

Consumer reporter John Matarese spoke with one couple who were fuming over being billed for their shot.

The U.S. Government is spending billions of dollars on the COVID-19 vaccines.

So why are some people being charged?

Tim and Vickie Gobin were excited to receive their COVID-19 shots last month.

But when they arrived at the clinic they were surprised they had to give an insurance card.

"I said why do you need our insurance card, I thought this was all free? She said that is just a way to track you," Vicki said.

She handed over her card.

"Nothing was said about any charge or fee, so I got my shot, no big deal," she said. "But 10 days later I get my bill."

A bill for $45.

Luckily it said they owed only $11 after insurance.

"They paid 33.30 of that 45 dollars, and the remainder was billed to us," she said.

But everything they heard was that the vaccine was supposed to be free.

But the CDC says while the vaccine is paid for by the government, some providers may charge a small administrative fee that should be covered by your insurance or Medicare.

Medicare has agreed to pay up to $40 extra per shot, though some insurance companies may not pay that much.

Tim thinks that's not right.

“If I am just one of thousands that this may be occurring to, that adds up to a lot of money," he said.

The pharmacy saving site Good RX says if you get a charge, call the pharmacy or your insurer and many of them will drop it.

That way you don’t waste your money.