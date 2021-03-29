DWYM: Watch our for this possible Amazon scam

Do you have any outstanding orders from Amazon? If so, you could be a prime target for this latest scam.

Consumer reporter John Matarese shows what to watch out for so you don’t waste your money.

Many of us have been ordering dozens of items from Amazon during the pandemic.

Sometimes you don’t even remember what you ordered, which makes it easy to fall for the latest phone scam.

Kimberly Moore was at her health administrator job when she received a strange call on her cell.

"This call is regarding your purchase from Amazon.com,” it read. “You made a transaction for $529 and 99 cents."

Moore was shocked by the detail in the call.

"They gave a very specific amount of money of a purchase that they wanted to see if I made,” she said.

But Moore never made any such purchase.

The automated call then gave her an option:

Call this number and they wanted to get it all straightened out for you.

But luckily instead of calling, she checked her amazon account and realized there was no such $529.99 order.

Amazon customers across the country are getting similar calls like hers.

"That order seemed to be fraudulent,” the call intones. “Press 1 to speak with an Amazon fraud department executive."

Sometimes it's a woman's voice.

"You can speak to an Amazon customer service manager by pressing 1,” it says.

The FTC says if you press 1, an agent will ask for the credit card number attached to the account.

Don’t do it! It's all a scam.

Amazon will email you personally -- with your name -- if there is an account issue.

Moore is so glad she checked her account online before calling the number back.

"I figured it was a fraud, but I was like gosh, is there $500 now missing from my account?"

Luckily her account was fine.

Still not sure?

Ask the caller to read you your account number: chances are they have no idea what it is.

So you don’t waste your money.

